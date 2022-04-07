Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250.33 ($3.28).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

EMG stock traded down GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 237.10 ($3.11). The company had a trading volume of 4,210,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,948. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 157.50 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.90 ($3.22). The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £27,450 ($36,000.00).

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

