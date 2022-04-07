Man Group (LON:EMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $242.80

Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.80 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 241.70 ($3.17), with a volume of 659055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.70 ($3.13).

EMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.63) to GBX 301 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 239.30 ($3.14).

Get Man Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 214.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($36,000.00).

About Man Group (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.