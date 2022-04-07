Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

