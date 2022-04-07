Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $5.95

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $5.63. Lufax shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 267,113 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lufax by 453.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

