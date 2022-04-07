LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,749,000 after acquiring an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $313,205,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after purchasing an additional 355,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.21. 26,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,136. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $196.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.08.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.76%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.22.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

