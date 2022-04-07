Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPST. Wedbush downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of UPST opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $188.61.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Upstart will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,314 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.