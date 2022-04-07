Loop Capital Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $165.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $132.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

