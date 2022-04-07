Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $842.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of LZAGY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. 57,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,811. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

