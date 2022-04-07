Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 58,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 258,839 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,504,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 221,282 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

