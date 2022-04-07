Logan Group (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Logan Group (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS LPHHF opened at 0.88 on Wednesday. Logan Group has a 52-week low of 0.88 and a 52-week high of 1.06.

About Logan Group (Get Rating)

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated property developer in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Leasing, Construction and Decoration Contracts and Others, and Urban Redevelopment Business.

Further Reading

