Logan Group (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Logan Group (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS LPHHF opened at 0.88 on Wednesday. Logan Group has a 52-week low of 0.88 and a 52-week high of 1.06.
About Logan Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logan Group (LPHHF)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.