LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,015,989 shares.The stock last traded at $25.74 and had previously closed at $25.80.

LPSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get LivePerson alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. As a group, analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LivePerson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in LivePerson by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 66.7% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.