Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $380.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s current price.

LAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD stock opened at $296.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.14 and a 200-day moving average of $311.77. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $406.43.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 40.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total transaction of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $95,602,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.