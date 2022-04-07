Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

LNN stock opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Lindsay has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $179.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lindsay by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

