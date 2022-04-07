Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

LIN opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

