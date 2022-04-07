Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.5% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Linde by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,532. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

