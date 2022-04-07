Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 61.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $5,837,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,035,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC stock opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.