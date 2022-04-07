Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $65.13 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after acquiring an additional 154,729 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Lincoln National by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 659,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,992,000 after buying an additional 48,782 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Lincoln National by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 36,968 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 61,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 733.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.