Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.10 Million

Analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) to post $49.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.80 million. Limoneira posted sales of $45.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $172.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $174.18 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $208.43 million, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $221.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Limoneira by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMNR opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $240.34 million, a PE ratio of -37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.00. Limoneira has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $20.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.