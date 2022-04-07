Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $5.63. Lilium shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 98,085 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on LILM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

Get Lilium alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lilium by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,072,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,240,000 after buying an additional 366,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Lilium by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,589,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $10,510,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.