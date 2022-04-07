Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.80

Shares of Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $9.09. Lightbridge shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 127,132 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lightbridge to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

