Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after buying an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $82,871,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after buying an additional 400,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after buying an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LSI opened at $145.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 126.58%.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.