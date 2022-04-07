Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.73. 199,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 163,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.
Liberty Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGDTF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Gold (LGDTF)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.