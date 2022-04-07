LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Trading 7.5% Higher

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.32. 4,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 776,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LianBio will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

