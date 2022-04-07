Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $37.20 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.40 and a beta of 1.77. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

