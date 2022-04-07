Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,437 shares during the period. Li Auto comprises 1.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Li Auto by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,284,000 after buying an additional 1,512,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 276,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.01.

Shares of LI stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 8,117,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,222,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

