LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPL. Bank of America cut LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA raised LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LG Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of LPL stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, research analysts predict that LG Display will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 262,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in LG Display by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 600,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LG Display by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in LG Display by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

