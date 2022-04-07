Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 114,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.46.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,029 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,869 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,909 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

