Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Leslie's alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.92.

LESL opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck acquired 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.