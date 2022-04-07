Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 614,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $158,838,000 after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

LOW stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $202.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,411,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,207,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

