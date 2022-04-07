Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases 40 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $13.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $349.55. 2,845,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,726. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $341.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.56 and a 200 day moving average of $352.81.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

