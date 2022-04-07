Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $100.39. 2,232,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,785,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

