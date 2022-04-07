Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 13,244 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 6.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $17,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 268,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

FNDX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.25. 527,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,813. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.26.

