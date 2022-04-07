Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of LEN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.78. 101,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51. Lennar has a 12-month low of $75.07 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

