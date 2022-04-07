Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65. Leju has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

