Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Leggett & Platt traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 16579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $54,747,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $1,071,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

