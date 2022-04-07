Lear (NYSE:LEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $132.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lear traded as low as $127.85 and last traded at $128.12, with a volume of 1074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.43.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.31 and its 200-day moving average is $167.49. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

About Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

