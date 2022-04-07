Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LAZ. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Lazard has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 123,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

