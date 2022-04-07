Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average of $99.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

