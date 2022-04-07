Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.27. 13,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,058. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

