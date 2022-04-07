Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 856 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.23. 13,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,327. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.