Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $56.08 and last traded at $56.28. 14,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,070,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.84.

Specifically, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $258,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,951 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 648.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

