Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Etienne Montagut Sells 12,655 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $726,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lantheus stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Lantheus by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

