Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Gap Up to $60.29

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.29, but opened at $62.16. Lamb Weston shares last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 9,033 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

