Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
KBNT stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.64. Kubient has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.09.
Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Kubient had a negative net margin of 375.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%.
About Kubient (Get Rating)
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.
