Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

KBNT stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.64. Kubient has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Kubient had a negative net margin of 375.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kubient by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

