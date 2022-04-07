Kuai Token Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Kuai Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,503,926 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

