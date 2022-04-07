Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNUT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 441,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $42,673,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $37,798,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,629,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after buying an additional 383,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

