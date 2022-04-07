Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.43

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $527.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 431.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,606,000 after buying an additional 1,545,911 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Koppers by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,545 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Company Profile (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

