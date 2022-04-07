Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 2,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

