Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) PT Lowered to €38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €41.00 ($45.05) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Konecranes from €46.00 ($50.55) to €47.00 ($51.65) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCRY opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Konecranes has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.1143 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About Konecranes (Get Rating)

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

