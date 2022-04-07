Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €54.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($102.20) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €92.54 ($101.69).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €55.38 ($60.86) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($89.91). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €85.42.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

